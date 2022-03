HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A structure fire in Hawkins County caused several burn injuries among multiple people, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. They said it was in the area of the Knights II Subdivision, off of Old State Highway 66, in Rogersville. They also said crews were on the scene and several people had burn injuries.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO