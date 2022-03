Instacart will now start offering software services to all grocery stores, moving beyond the company's primary focus on food delivery through gig work. The Instacart Platform will offer software management services for ecommerce, fulfillment, ads, insights and other data for any grocery store, not just those that partner with Instacart for delivery services. Fidji Simo, the company's CEO, said in a press release that the new software platform is based on insights the company has gathered through partnering with grocers on delivery and building custom digital stores.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO