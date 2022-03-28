Hempsana Teams Up With GAMA To Launch New Cannabis Product Offerings And Brands

Click here to read the full article. In collaboration with Fanatics Delta’s DTG2Go has installed the new technology in four of its existing digital print facilities.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalUp Close: In Conversation with HugePod Founder Joe ZhouLululemon, Torrid, DXL and More Reveal Holiday ResultsShuffle Board: New Inditex Leadership, C-Suite Moves at Parachute, Delta Apparel, Cardi B Joins PlayboyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0