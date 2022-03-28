ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempsana Teams Up With GAMA To Launch New Cannabis Product Offerings And Brands

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHempsana Holdings Ltd. has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp to co-manufacture and distribute new products and brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use. Under the terms of the agreement, GAMA will...

