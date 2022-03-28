ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Mother and toddler held at gunpoint in lobby of Bronx apartment building

By Storyful
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6LEV_0es2nP9200

(Storyful) — A mother and child were held at gunpoint in the lobby of an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, on March 9, as seen in security camera footage released by Mayor Eric Adams on March 27.

The New York Police Department said that at around 8:20 am on March 9, the suspects pointed a gun at the torso of a 35-year-old woman inside the lobby of her apartment building, before demanding her possessions.

They then pointed the gun at her three-year-old son, whom the woman was taking to school. The suspects took her car keys, iPhone, and wallet containing $1,500 in cash, according to police. Police said the suspects fled the scene in the woman’s Range Rover.

A 23-year-old man, Carlos Guzman, was arrested and charged with robbery and criminal possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the crime on March 11.

Mayor Adams shared the footage on March 27 with the caption, “And a small group of people in this city are asking why we put an anti-gun unit in place.”

Credit: Mayor Eric Adams via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
