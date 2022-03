At first, Reeny Pereira didn’t mind the wait. The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing told Pereira it would take about 12 weeks for her to get licensed to work in the state. Pereira had been working long hours as a shock trauma nurse in Maryland and was ready for a break. She had just gotten married. She and her husband were moving to eastern Pennsylvania. And they had a honeymoon booked in Jamaica.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO