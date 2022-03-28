ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars: ‘CODA’ takes best picture, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

By Coast News wire services
Coast News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD — In an Academy Awards ceremony that will be remembered as much for Will Smith storming the stage and slapping presenter Chris Rock as it will be for Smith winning best actor honors later in the broadcast, “CODA” captured the big prize of best picture....

