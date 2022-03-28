Off The Clock With LaToya Elder-Moore, Founder of Her Tech Unicorn

On March 18, a clip of rapper Latto speaking about harassment went viral. It was a painful reminder of all that women in the industry have to endure. Hip-hop was birthed from the oppression Black and brown people have been subjected to. With the then-new genre, the society-imposed limitations and eons of racialized cruelty could be addressed in a language that resonated with the youth. With this hope and innovation quickly came the same tired contempt of Black women that has colored the American experience. In the business (because let’s be clear, hip-hop is just that), women artists and power players alike have had difficulty having their voices heard. They’ve had fears of being blackballed for talking about the harassment that stains the back end of the industry. Knowing these stakes didn’t stop Latto, who has an album due on March 25, from speaking up.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO