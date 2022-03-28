ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

What is the Nordic diet and can it help you lose weight?

By A. Pawlowski
TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nordic diet has nourished humans for centuries, but it’s been getting a lot of buzz lately with a recent study that found it could lower blood sugar and cholesterol, even when people didn’t lose weight. Still, weight loss is an important overall benefit of this diet....

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
WTOP

Foods to help control diabetes

First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KTEN.com

How to lose Belly Fat in 3 days Super Fast! NO DIET-NO EXERCISE

Originally Posted On: https://www.coolweightlosstips.com/how-to-lose-belly-fat-in-3-days-super-fast-no-diet-no-exercise/. # 1 Fat Burning Tip to reduce body fat and lose weight fast in just 10 days. How to lose belly fat in 1 week? How to lose weight in 10 days? How to cut the fat from body at the fastest rate? If you are...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Mediterranean Diet#Canola Oil#Fatty Fish#Clinical Nutrition#Department Of Nutrition
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Country
Sweden
Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Woman who ballooned to 400lbs after 'eating her feelings' for YEARS while stuck in a 'toxic relationship' shows off dramatic transformation after losing more than HALF her weight with controversial 'one meal a day' diet

A woman, who ballooned to 400 pounds after 'eating her feelings' to cope with a 'toxic relationship' for years, is now unrecognizable after shedding more than half her weight. Pureness Taylor, a celebrity hair and makeup stylist from Toronto, Canada, said she was always 'a little bit chunky' but started to gain a lot of weight in her early 20s after she entered into an unhealthy relationship.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Egg Mistakes That Could Cause Weight Gain, According to Experts

Eggs are a great daily food option for anyone trying to lose weight since they are packed with essential vitamins and minerals and versatile enough to be a tasty part of any meal (not just breakfast!) Although they have undeniable health benefits, there are ways you might be adding extra unnecessary calories or other fattening elements when preparing them. We checked in with health experts to determine 2 common mistakes made when cooking eggs and how they might inadvertently deter your weight loss journey. Read on for health and egg-related weight loss tips from registered dietitian and nutritionist Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, functional nutritionist Amy Lippert, NTP and registered dietitian and nutritionist, Amy Adams, RDN, LDN.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy