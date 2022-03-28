ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Park Service will revise livestock plan in Roosevelt park

SFGate
 1 day ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service wants to revise the livestock management plan for wild horses and longhorn cattle in western North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Sheridan Media

Wildlife Group Criticizes Wyoming Game And Fish For 30 Grizzly Kills In 2021

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being criticized by a wildlife organization for killing 30 grizzly bears in 2021. The department released its annual grizzly bear report this week, which showed 45 bears were captured in 2021 in 49 separate incidents. Four bears were captured more than once.
WYOMING STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Door Cam

Living in Colorado, especially near the foothills in Fort Collins or in the mountains themself, you've always got to be prepared for an occasional wildlife visit like the mountain lion who growled at this Colorado homeowner's front door. (Scroll down for video) Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Doorbell Cam.
COLORADO STATE
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Horse#Cattle#Ap#The National Park Service#Bison#The Bismarck Tribune#The North Unit#Longhorns
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Officials Report First Grizzly Bear Out of Hibernation of 2022

Though I’m a fan of winter weather and the cold, things seem to finally be warming up for the year. On the plus side, it’s perfect camping weather. Bears seem to know it’s that time too and are beginning to emerge from their long winter slumber. Last week, Yellowstone National Park saw grizzly bears emerging from hibernation and now Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting the same.
ANIMALS
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
UPI News

Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park

March 14 (UPI) -- A rare wolverine was photographed walking across a snowy road in Yellowstone National Park by a tour guide that came across its path. MacNeil Lyons, a former park ranger who owns the tour company Yellowstone Insight, photographed the wolverine from the window of his vehicle while leading a tour group on March 5.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy