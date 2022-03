Sean Hannity called out out the Biden administration Wednesday for not supplying Ukraine with the "tools of war" in its battle with Russia. SEAN HANNITY: Many Americans tonight are asking this question. What should America’s role be when you see horror and mass graves and dead children and women in the streets, what is America’s role in this? Let me be clear what it shouldn’t be: A no-fly zone over Ukraine, that’s not America’s role, that can’t happen. That would likely put American fighters in a direct fighting position and in war with Russia. We cannot be the world’s police force. U.S. boots on the ground, that can’t happen either. It hasn’t worked out well in the past. This would involve the United States engaging then with Russia in a war and that could very likely signal the real beginning of World War III with nuclear proliferation just a button away.

