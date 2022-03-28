Woman’s Life Chapter 855 meets April 5 in Richmond

ROME — The Zeta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority met recently at the Hampton Inn, 1352 Floyd Ave., with Patricia Denton presiding. Dorothy Alexander led the candlelight ceremony for rituals for Denton, who received the Exemplar Degree, and for Deanne Martin, who received the Master Degree. Beta...
Post-pandemic Memorial Day parades are taking shape for this spring. Although COVID-19 forced the cancellation of outdoor events for 2020, and the following year as well for some communities, the decline in cases has officials feeling confident enough to move forward with traditional outdoor activities. On Tuesday night, the Roseville...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teaching can be a challenge in the best of times, so being named Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year during a pandemic is quite an accomplishment. That’s the story of Vicky Knox. And if standing out in Richmond County wasn’t enough, the 5th-grade math teacher...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just a little over a week, the Riverfront Canal Cruises returns, kicking off its 22nd season!. Starting April 1, you can embark on a tour and hear about the development of the Kanawha Canal, all while admiring some of Richmond’s most famous landmarks. “We...
(WFXR) — The National Park Service (NPS) is gearing up for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” service day, which will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway next month. This park-wide volunteer project on April 23 will not only help complete some much-needed work at various locations across the park, but it is also ideal for people interested in […]
Mitzi Perez-Caro, Kennedy High School’s Digital Arts and Web Design teacher, has launched a GoFundMe to help the Class of 2022 host their prom and grad night. According to Perez-Caro, the pandemic has been an obstacle to the typical fundraising opportunities pursued by the students. “There is a lot...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of local families will be fed thanks to a generous donation from a Racing Louisville FC player and her sponsors. Racing Louisville midfielder Taylor Otto presented Dare To Care food bank with a $25,000 check during halftime at Saturday’s Louisville City FC game. The...
Pointe-aux-Chenes parents' effort to open a French-language school is headed to a vote in the state House.
The action comes after the Terrebonne Parish School Board voted in April to close Pointe-aux Chenes Elementary, citing declining enrollment. The roughly 100 students started attending Montegut Elementary, about four miles away, starting last fall.
An item placed on the March 22 Eastpointe City Council agenda by Mayor Monique Owens asking for the city to pay for $6,989 in membership dues to three national mayoral organizations was denied by the Council – at least for the time being. “I think my biggest concern is...
Hazel Park on Tuesday became the third city in the state to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other psychedelic, or entheogenic, plants. City Council members unanimously approved the measure. The move means that those who possess and engage in planting and other involvement with entheogenic plants are now the lowest law...
The Easter Bunny is getting a little help with egg delivery this year from the Lake Shore Foundation and members of the Lake Shore High School National Honor Society. On Easter eve, volunteers will deliver more than 5,000 eggs filled with candy and holiday trinkets to front lawns in St. Clair Shores and surrounding communities. Eggs may be ordered in increments of 12, 25, 50 or 100 and Lake Shore Foundation volunteers will hide them at the specified address. On Easter morning, children wake up to find that the Easter Bunny has visited.
Christi Watkins is grateful for her parents and their basement. “After losing my business in Las Vegas to COVID I had to move back home to Michigan,” said Watkins, who is a government employee and a Wayne State University grad student working to complete her master’s degree in psychology.
A pair of female political trailblazers from Macomb County are headed to an executive program designed for state and local government officials. Tammy Patton, a Clinton Township trustee, and Mai Xiong, a Macomb County commissioner, have been named Taubman Fellows and will attend the prestigious program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. this summer.
The Suburban Library Cooperative received a Michigan Humanities Organization Pandemic Emergency Grant (MI H.O.P.E.) for $10,000 from Michigan Humanities and Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The grant provides funding to purchase 1,118 early literacy books for its 21 member libraries throughout Macomb County, Troy and Harper Woods. All...
Macomb County’s efforts to help its homeless population got a boost with the recent announcement of the Continuum Care Competition (CoC) Awards from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) being given to Michigan housing and service organizations. “Access to stable housing is a basic necessity,”...
