Massachusetts Gas Prices Drop 2 Cents, But ‘Elevated Prices Will Likely Be The Norm’ Through Spring

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are down slightly in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state dropped two cents from last week to $4.24, which is the same as the national average.

It’s a less dramatic decrease than last week’s drop of nine cents. AAA said the gas price decline nationwide has slowed, with a barrel of crude still near $110.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and resurgent Covid concerns in Asia,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Although the national price of gasoline has moderated over the past three weeks, elevated prices will likely be the norm as we approach peak demand later this spring.”

Current gas prices in Massachusetts are 62 cents higher than a month ago and $1.48 higher from last year.

Last week the Massachusetts Senate rejected a proposal to temporarily suspend the 24-cent gas tax.

