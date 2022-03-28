El Dorado Hills Senior Community Calls For New Park To Remove Bright Lights

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A local senior community says it is losing sleep over new lights in El Dorado Hills.

The 50-foot tall lights were installed to illuminate the tennis and pickleball courts at Heritage Park. But, people who live in the 55-and-older community are now calling for the lights to be removed.

Some residents say that the lights illuminate their entire home when they are on.

About 400 people live near the park, with many of them now writing to the El Dorado Hills Community Services District to complain about the lights.

District staff is recommending the lights remain in place and a new lighting assessment be done once the park officially opens.