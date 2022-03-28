Rubye Yvette Myrick

Rubye Yvette Sheehan-Myrick

Rubye Yvette Sheehan-Myrick , of Buchanan, passed away on March 26, 2022, just 5 days short of her 81st birthday.

Rubye was born in Leeds, Alabama March 31, 1941. After living in Alabama, she and her late husband decided to move to Los Angeles, California. While in L.A. she was an extra in several movies.

She was retired from Goodyear after several years of dedicated service. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and murder mystery books or movies. She was proud sponsor of Alcohol Anonymous and a proud wife and mother of a veteran. She was a welcoming person to anyone she would meet, but her love for family was shown while helping raise four generations of children.

She is preceded in death by her husband, OB Myrick; daughter, Zoe Phillips; sister, Jamsie Louise Hosey; and grandson, James Paul Morris, Jr.

She leaves behind her children, James Lynn, Charles Louis Myrick, Angel McClanahan (Joey), and Zoey Myrick (Paul); great-granddaughters Aevorie Eason (Dalton); great great grandson Jaxon Edward Ryan Eason. She also leaves behind a number of nieces, nephews, and various other people who knew her simply as “Granny”

No formal services are planned at this time.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Rubye “Granny” Myrick.