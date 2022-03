Mercedes hasn't just joined the modern SUV movement; it has thrown itself at it with a total of eight models for the US market and growing. The Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is one of the latest to join the seemingly never-ending family. This subcompact luxury crossover SUV brings a lot to the table, especially in terms of practicality and style. Under the hood, its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivers 221 horsepower to either the front axle or the brand's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The interior is a typically stunning affair from Mercedes-Benz, with a trick up its sleeve in the form of a third row of seating that sets it apart from rivals like the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO