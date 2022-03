Applications to fill an expected vacancy for the District 2 Killeen City Council seat are expected to close this Friday. The vacancy is anticipated due to Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King’s mayoral bid; the city charter stipulates that members of the City Council, or the mayor, is expected to step down 40 days prior to the election of the anticipated office if that position is different from that which they currently hold.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO