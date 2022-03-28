ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $33 today

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4yHN_0es2klil00

Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right now. Whether you want the best cheap soundbar deal or a high-end model with amazing sound, we’ve got you covered.

All the different options out there are great, but it also means you might have trouble figuring out where to even start. Lucky for you, we’re here to help.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the popular TCL Alto 6 for just $70. That’s a solid value if you’re looking for a great mid-range soundbar, and you can also save $51 if you want to upgrade to the high-end TCL Alto 9+ that blows people’s minds. But neither of those is the best cheap soundbar on Amazon.

There’s no question that those are great deals, so you really can’t go wrong with either one. But the best value you’ll find is an entry-level model from Majority. Amazon is offering a deep discount on the Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar, plus there’s a coupon you can clip.

That drops your price to just $33.20, a shocking price for a soundbar with more than 10,00 5-star reviews plus another 3,300 4-star ratings! This is the #2 best-selling soundbar on Amazon right now, and it’s down to the lowest price of 2022.

Popular soundbars available now

Popular soundbar models from leading home audio brands are often a bit pricey. For example, the most affordable Bose soundbar you can get right now costs $249, and you’ll need to cough up $150 for the Polk Audio Signa S2 even while it’s on sale.

Either one of those options is worth every penny, mind you, but not everyone wants to spend so much cash on a soundbar.

Want to check out a few more good options that offer plenty of bang for your buck? Amazon is running a few deals that you’ll definitely want to check out.

TCL Alto 6 TV Soundbar is a top-rated model on Amazon that packs big sound into a compact enclosure. It’s also very affordable thanks to a low $80 retail price and a discount that drops it to $69.99. And there’s a $130 version that comes with a wireless subwoofer that’s down to $109 today.

The Alto 6 costs about half as much as the most affordable options out there from some big-name brands. Yet it includes a wireless subwoofer so you can feel the action in movies, TV shows, and video games.

A package like that for just $115 is a fantastic value indeed. But if you want to spend as little as possible, you can find an incredible deal on the entry-level model.

Best cheap soundbar on Amazon

That’s right… hurry up and you can get yourself a Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar for just $33.20. That’s an amazing value that makes it the best cheap soundbar on Amazon!

There’s plenty of competition in this area, but this Majority model is the best for several reasons.

As the reviews indicate, it offers pretty impressive sound quality for an entry-level model. This model is the #2 best-selling soundbar on Amazon right now, and it has nearly 15,000 4-star and 5-star reviews. You don’t rack up those kinds of numbers without offering good sound quality.

On top of that, you get all the features you might need. From Optical input to Bluetooth connectivity, all the major bases are covered. And finally, we’ve got the price. The $45 retail price is already an incredible value. Today, while it’s discounted to just $33.20, this is absolutely the best cheap soundbar deal at Amazon.

Don’t miss out on this great offer.

Majority Bowfell – the best cheap soundbar

  • The Majority Bowfell TV soundbar packs big sound into a compact design
  • Connect to your TV, laptop, or desktop computer using RCA inupts or an Optical audio connection
  • Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones and tablets can stream music or podcasts directly to your soundbar
  • Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and music with enhanced sound quality that’s so much better than the built-in speakers on most TVs

TCL Alto 6

  • The TCL Alto 6+ is Roku TV ready and fully compatible with the TCL Roku TV remote
  • Supports Dolby Digital to maximize the sound clarity and fill your room with virtual surround sound
  • Get deep bass with no muddiness thanks to the included wireless subwoofer
  • Make your music, movies, and TV shows really come to life

TCL Alto 9+

  • Play audio from your TV or stream your favorite music and podcasts. Supports Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and so much more
  • Supports Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity
  • Speak commands and control your listening experience thanks to Google Assistant support
  • Supports Dolby Atmos surround sound for multidimensional sound that offers greater depth
  • Integrated RAY∙DANZ tech creates an immersive, ultra-wide soundstage

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

