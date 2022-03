SHOWTIME Sports is preparing two significant programs in support of one of this year’s biggest pay-per-view events. The network will for the first time televise a special SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING headlined by WBA Welterweight Champion Radzhab Butaev and top contender Eimantas Stanionis in a battle of unbeatens taking place immediately before the four-fight Spence vs. Ugas SHOWTIME PPV® from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and also features unbeaten rising star Brandun Lee taking on Zachary Ochoa in a super lightweight bout.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO