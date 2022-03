Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee met with members of the state’s legislature to request $500 million in bonds for the construction of a new stadium for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. In January, the Titans planned upgrades at Nissan Stadium that would have cost up to $600 million and included a redesigned stadium and new entertainment district. Financial plans included $300 million in bonds from Metro Sports Authority, the stadium’s landlord, and $300 million collectively from the team and private investors.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO