— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”

MILITARY ・ 27 DAYS AGO