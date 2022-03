Eddie Hearn still considers Devin Haney loyal. Haney’s former promoter understands that the unbeaten WBC world lightweight champion had little choice but to take the opportunities presented to him by Hearn’s promotional competitors, Lou DiBella and Bob Arum. Hearn promoted Haney’s past six fights, but Haney agreed to a multi-fight deal that’ll tie him to DiBella Entertainment and Arum’s Top Rank Inc. for the near future.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO