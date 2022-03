PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The former Moss Point police officer who was fired earlier this month over allegations of theft is now facing a felony charge for the crime. Eric Maye was led from a Jackson County courtroom Monday morning in handcuffs after being charged with felony embezzlement by an officer for an amount greater than $1,000.

