Soccer

U.S. men's soccer closes in on World Cup spot

By Kendall Baker
 1 day ago

The USMNT beat Panama, 5-1, on Sunday in Orlando behind a hat trick from Christian Pulisic, all but guaranteeing a spot in the 2022 World Cup. State of play: The U.S. would need to suffer a six-goal defeat at Costa Rica...

www.axios.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
