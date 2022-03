Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia after last season’s dramatic duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit.In what was the penultimate race of the thrilling 2021 campaign, Hamilton moved level on points with Verstappen but only after he accused his title rival of “brake-testing” as they clashed on the track.It also came after Verstappen crashed in qualifying as he closed in on pole position, so there are set to be plenty more twists and turns as Formula One returns to the fastest street circuit on the calendar.Ferrari are the team to beat after...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO