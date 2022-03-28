ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Final Four is blue (bloods)

By Kendall Baker
 1 day ago

The 2022 men's Final Four is full of "Blue Bloods," all of whom suit up in blue. If ever there was a time for an "Eiffel 65" halftime show, it's next weekend in New Orleans. Why it matters: An upset-filled tournament will conclude with a battle of juggernauts. Three of the...

