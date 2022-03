Women’s History month is a time to recognize women who have pushed the next generation of women forward. It’s also an opportune time to thank women in our own lives who made a difference in our journey. Those women, achieving things great and small, have paved the way for each of us to go further. To gain more power. To get closer to equality. And, now it’s our turn. It’s our obligation to share what we’ve learned with our own daughters.

