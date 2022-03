Either No. 1 seed Kansas or No. 10 Miami is now 20 minutes away from a trip to the Final Four. The two teams logged a back-and-forth first half on Sunday in their Elite Eight matchup in the Midwest Region with six ties and 11 lead changes that left Miami up 35-29 at halftime. Neither team led by more than three points in the first half when Kansas was up 27-26, but Miami closed on a 9-2 run. That sets up Kansas' biggest deficit of the tournament so far.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO