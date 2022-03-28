ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Ville Husso: Starting Monday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Husso will start Monday against visiting Vancouver, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Husso has...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
NHL
WDIO-TV

Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche

Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s...
NHL
theScore

Hughes wants St. Louis to stay with Canadiens long term

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave interim head coach Martin St. Louis a significant vote of confidence Tuesday. "I'd like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term and remove the interim tag, if that's the question you're asking," Hughes told TSN from this week's GM meetings.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ville Husso
NHL

Colorado Looks To Sweep Calgary Series

On an away swing up north, the Colorado Avalanche club looks to sweep the Flames in Calgary for tonight's contest to own this season's series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT at Scotiabank Saddledome. The two clubs met twice previously this month at Ball Arena where the Avs...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Goalie Cam Talbot Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the NHL’s top star for last week. Each week, the league names three stars, and Talbot earned the No. 1 spot with a 3-0 week. He had a .959 save percentage overall and a shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights. On the season, he has a .911 save percentage and is 27-12-1. ⭐️ @ctalbot33 went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the @mnwild move into second place in the Central Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bMq7iA8XCY pic.twitter.com/7lrfg3iGYA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2022 Talbot’s impressive week came as the Wild traded for veteran goalie Marc-André Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury won his first game in net for the Wild, giving up 2 goals and stopping 23 shots. The team also traded away No. 2 goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Talbot is in the middle year of a three-year deal with the Wild. The Wild are on a six-game winning streak and are in second place in the Central Division at 40-20-4.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Canucks visit Blues looking to gain ground in playoff race

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Monday. Miller looks to help Canucks gain ground in playoff race. J.T. Miller looks to extend his point streak to...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Arizona Caps Road Trip in Edmonton

The Coyotes conclude their three-game road trip with a Monday night contest against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers. The game is the Coyotes' first in Edmonton since the 2020 NHL Playoff Bubble, and their first regular-season contest there since Jan. 18, 2020 (7-3 L). Puck drop with the Oilers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Gaa
NHL

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Vancouver

The St. Louis Blues look to climb back into the win column Monday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center in the first game of a home-and-home set. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. (BSMW, 101 ESPN). "Guys are irritated, for sure. They're not very happy right now,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Could miss extended time

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said that Crouse's upper-body injury "may be significant/long term," Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. The team will know more after further evaluation in Arizona, but the early return on Crouse's injury doesn't look good. The Coyotes already have several skaters on injured reserve and a long-term injury to Crouse may require a replacement from AHL Tucson.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis visits Vancouver after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (36-20-9, fourth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-27-9, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Vancouver Canucks after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Canucks. The Canucks are 18-13-6 in...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens get point against Panthers as Batherson returns

The Ottawa Senators collected a point in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in a shootout. The game saw the return of Drake Batherson while Anton Forsberg was again excellent, as Three Thoughts details. Batherson returns to Sens lineup. After a 28-game absence, the Senators finally got Drake Batherson...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Los Angeles

The Kraken bounced back from Saturday's loss with a revenge win over the Kings Monday. Just two days ago, the Kraken fell 4-2 to a Los Angeles Kings team that shut down the Seattle transition game with a 1-3-1 formation and prevented the creation of notable or sustained offense. But this Kraken squad heeded the challenge from their head coach and came out on Monday and played faster with quick ups and rush attempts that broke through the Kings' defense, and when they didn't have the puck, Seattle found a way to stymie and frustrate the Kings. All of this resulted in a statement 6-1 road win.
NHL
NHL

Hurricanes score seven in win against Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis each scored twice for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 7-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Martin Necas and Brett Pesce each had a goal and an assist, and Antti Raanta made 30 saves for the Hurricanes (43-15-7), who had lost five of six. Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Ian Cole each had two assists.
NHL
FOX Sports

Anaheim hosts Dallas on 3-game home skid

Dallas Stars (36-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Dallas looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Ducks are 14-21-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Stars open West Coast trip with first of two in a row in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the only time this season, the Stars are playing the same opponent in succession on the road. They've set up shop in Orange County, where they'll face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and Thursday at Honda Center. It's the start of a pivotal road trip for the Stars, who are facing three teams at - or below - the .500-point percentage mark.
NHL
NHL

The Wrap: Vejmelka Records 38 Saves in OT Loss at Winnipeg

Karel Vejmelka shined again in his third appearance against Winnipeg by stopping 38-of-40 shots to help get the Coyotes to overtime in their Sunday (March 27) road contest against the Jets. Nick Ritchie potted the game-tying goal for the Yotes in the third period, but two goals from Mark Scheifele, one of which was in overtime, sealed the 2-1 win for Winnipeg. Additionally, Phil Kessel moved into second place all-time on the NHL's 'Iron Man' list by playing in his 965th consecutive NHL game.
NHL
FOX Sports

Jeannot leads Predators to 5-4 win over Flyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.
NHL
NHL

Believe You Will: Golden Knights Erase Three-Goal Deficit for Second Time

The Vegas Golden Knights erased a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. With the win, the Golden Knights improved to 6-1-0 on home ice in the month of March during a time when every point goes that much farther in the tight Western Conference playoff race.
NHL
NHL

St. Louis should stay as Canadiens coach, GM says

Montreal is 10-7-4 since former forward replaced Ducharme on Feb. 9. The Montreal Canadiens would like to retain Martin St. Louis as coach, general manager Kent Hughes said Monday. The Canadiens (18-37-11) are 10-7-4 since St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme on Feb. 9. "I'd like to see him part of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy