ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3PEG_0es2imX400

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.

Law enforcement officials in Bay County , Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach .

”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference on Sunday afternoon. “We are doing the best to manage this situation.”

Police received word that the large crowd was out of control just before the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon. Three people were detained and officials said they could be charged with attempted murder.

Some 50 to 60 guns have been confiscated from spring breakers, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Some local nightclubs volunteered to close their doors on Sunday night, Panama City police Chief Mark Smith said.

“They are not catering to the spring break crowd," Smith said. “It just can’t be tolerated."

In South Florida, raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence associated with the city’s world-famous South Beach neighborhood led officials to impose a midnight curfew over the weekend. The action followed shootings that injured five people on South Beach last week.

The 10-block stretch of Ocean Drive known for art deco hotels, restaurants and bars lies between areas that cater to more affluent tourists, as well as locals. Many longtime residents have learned to treat spring break like a hurricane: Stay inside and hunker down until it’s over.

When asked about a possible curfew in Panama City Beach, Talamantez said “nothing is off the table." He said officials are evaluating the situation.

“I know the citizens are frustrated. Trust me, we are frustrated too," Talamantez said. “The harsh reality is we cannot control who comes to town. But what we can control is what happens to you if you commit a crime in this town. We will hold you accountable."

Comments / 25

O C
1d ago

Always a few who will ruin it for the rest. What a shame.

Reply
19
t.a.h.
1d ago

The picture is always black people. The article didn’t say anything about black people. Are blacks the problem or whites. I was in New Smyrna Beach and it was white kids not even old enough to drink that were the problem.

Reply(7)
6
Dane Daniels
1d ago

Just ban rap music. The problem will go away.

Reply(1)
20
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Beast

Married Couple Slashed to Death While Cycling Home From Florida Concert

A middle-aged couple in Daytona Beach, Florida were stabbed to death, their throats slashed, as they rode their bicycles home from a Bike Week event over the weekend. On Tuesday, police announced they have a person of interest in the double homicide, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
WESH

Spring breakers descend on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The start of spring break was a mix of clouds and sun, probably topping out at 72 to 73 degrees. But for many coming from the cold north, that's downright balmy. "We knew we wanted to go to Florida, I've never been to the Atlantic...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Texas: 1st daughter stops in for cocktail – bar owner mistakes SS Agents for Alcohol Control

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, caused quite a stir among patrons at a quiet downtown haunt over the weekend. Jim Pirtle is owner of Notsuoh in Houston. It’s an eclectic bar to say the least. The place draws the underground art crowd who get it. The establishment is one of the oldest bars along Main. Saturday night, the owner and patrons got quite the surprise when Biden arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Spring Breakers#Nightclub#Panama City
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy