ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rep Ayanna Pressley clarifies tweet thanking Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4son_0es2igEi00

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has sought to clarify her comments in a tweet in which she thanked actor Will Smith for “defending his wife” after he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards.

In an unprecedented moment at the Oscars, the Hollywood star walked up on the stage and smacked the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith ’s appearance.

Pinkett Smith announced last year that she had shaved her head after struggling with alopecia . She was seen rolling her eyes when Rock quipped, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you”, in a reference to her appearance — Demi Moore famously shaved her head for the 1997 film GI Jane .

After slapping Rock, Smith returned to his seat and screamed: “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth.”

Ms Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts who has been vocal about her own experience with alopecia, weighed in on the row in a now-deleted tweet in which she thanked Smith.

“Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you [Will Smith]. Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults,” she wrote, according to a screenshot of the tweet posted by Insider reporter Grace Panetta.

After deleting the original tweet, Ms Pressley posted a thread appearing to apologise for the remarks.

“My life’s work has always been about trauma & healing. I’m a survivor - I don’t endorse violence in any form,” she wrote on Monday morning.

She continued: “Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with #alopecia. The deeply vulnerable & difficult moments that our families see. Appreciation post for those who hold us down & support us when we’re at our lowest points. They see us, fully. #IYKYK.

“Our bodies are not public domain. They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing. I’m a survivor of violence. I’m a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that.”

Representative Jamaal Bowman also appeared to have deleted a tweet in which he called the incident a “teachable moment” to not “joke about a Black Woman’s hair”.

Democrat representative Ritchie Torres called out Rock’s “distasteful and disgusting” joke while criticising the assault on live television. “I found Chris Rock’s joke to be distasteful and disgusting. But there is no justification for a violent assault on live TV. None,” he wrote.

Smith, in a tearful acceptance speech after winning this year’s Best Actor award, apologised to the Academy, but not to Rock . “I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees,” he said.

A video shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg showed Smith being consoled by Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper , who reportedly asked him to “brush it off”.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles police department in a statement confirmed Rock had declined to press charges against the actor.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the statement read.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

571K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends. It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Torres
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ayanna Pressley
The Independent

‘I feel bad for Will Smith’: Jimmy Kimmel comments on dramatic Oscars incident with Chris Rock

Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the Oscars’s “very funny” co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes amid the “unpleasantness” of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock. On Sunday (27 March), Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: P Diddy offers to step in after Will Smith hits Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

P Diddy offered to help resolve the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the King Richard actor hit Rock at the Academy Awards.Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor award, yelled at the comedian during the live ceremony, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”. Rock had just made a joke about Smith’s wife, fellow actor Jada Pinkett Smith, that appeared to reference her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her struggles with alopeacia.When the livestream resumed, P Diddy – real name Sean Combs – came on-stage...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Rock Smith#Democrat
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tiffany Haddish claims Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars was ‘the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen’

Tiffany Haddish has defended Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, calling the moment “beautiful”.While presenting the award for Best Documentary at Sunday (27 March) night’s ceremony, Rock addressed Pinkett Smith and appeared to make a jibe about her shaved head. “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” the comedian said. Pinkett Smith, who announced last year she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, looked visibly unimpressed by the gag.Smith then walked onto the stage and struck Rock in the face, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

571K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy