ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Social media responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSoiv_0es2iZ0V00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 94th Academy Awards took a shocking turn on Sunday night when Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, walked up to Rock and slapped him .

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes rapid hair loss.

After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

As soon as the incident happened, social media erupted. Some people were in support of Smith, others said he crossed the line.

What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

One Twitter user said, “Chris Rock’s joke was messed up. Will Smith’s actions were even more messed up. Smith could have walked up and taken the mic to discuss it, he could have yelled what he did from his seat, or he could have risen above it. Assaulting Rock was the wrong thing to do. No excuse!”

“I don’t care if his wife suffers from alopecia or not. He laughed at the joke himself. The fact that there are people defending him is actually outrageous. Chris Rock got the whole room laughing, Will Smith got the whole room cringing,” another person said on Twitter .

“Awful lessons from the Oscars. After Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock, he received applause. A-list celebs rushed over to comfort him. He was then invited onstage to receive an Oscar, and used his speech to justify his behavior— ‘love made him do it.’ None of this was okay,” another tweet said .

Another tweet shared support of Smith : “I support what Will Smith did I’m tired of people with physical and mental disabilities being the butt of people’s jokes. As someone with both physical and mental disabilities, it’s all I’ve known.. If someone made a similar joke about my partner or me, I would slap them too.”

And that wasn’t the only one.

“I support what Will Smith did. What would you do if someone made jokes about your wife when she was sick? There’s a difference between jokes and insults,” read another tweet .

One user called the incident “disgusting.”

“The worst moment ever at the Oscars by Will Smith. Will Smith is an entitled rich idiot. WS talking about peace and love after he smacks Chris Rock ruined all the winners night. WS will be remembered for that disgusting moment at the Oscars!” explained the Twitter user .

Another tweet joked about it.

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

“I can’t wait for The Simpsons fans to say the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident was predicted in season 15 Episode 200,” the Twitter user shared .

Another tweet praised Rock .

“Chris Rock showed integrity and professionalism on stage as he always does. Will Smith showed a lack of respect to another performer on stage And worse showed the world how not to resolve Conflict Kudos to Chris Rock showing class. total loss of respect to Will Smith no class.”

There were also several memes shared across social media.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that Rock is declining to file a police report against Smith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rogers Reunites Again With Shailene Woodley After Reports They Are Working On Reconciling

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted enjoying some time playing games at a casino and then attending a wine tasting in California with friends. It looks like things are all good between Aaron Rodgers, 38, and Shailene Woodley, 30, and they’re enjoying quite a bit of time together again. The quarterback and actress, who reportedly split in Feb. after getting engaged, were seen showing off PDA at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday and then a wine tasting at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos on Saturday, according to TMZ. In a photo reportedly taken during the outing, Aaron can be seen relaxing at a table with people while wearing sunglasses as Shailene sits beside him.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Kdvr#Navy
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy