The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows for 48 States and D.C.:. The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO