ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Arrest Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0es2hZ2i00

(Adair Co.) An Adair man was arrested on drug charges.

The Adair Police Department arrested Matthew Henry Paulsen, 26, on March 20th following a traffic stop at 105th and White Pole Road. Paulsen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.

In other activity, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Patrick Ramsey, 32, of Johnson, on March 20th following a traffic stop on Interstate-80 near mile marker 93. Ramsey was charged with OWI 2nd Offense and Speeding. He was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Lindsay Gene Sander, 36, of Anita, on March 22nd following a traffic stop near Bridgewater for OWI 1st Offense. Sander was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Douglas Kelton Reeves, 41, of Des Moines, on March 25th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Reeves was held on $2,000 cash only bond.

The Stuart Police Department arrested Dennis Alexander Amaya Escobar, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, on March 20th following a traffic stop. Escobar was charged with OWI 1st Offense and Driving under Suspension. He was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Greenfield Police Department arrested Shania Kae Collins, 25, of Greenfield on March 24th following a traffic stop. Collins was charged with Driving While Barred. She was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
WBKO

Juvenile dies in Adair County crash

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision Sunday at around 10:43 AM on Bridgewater Rd., in Adair County. Preliminary investigations indicate Jessica Wilkinson, 28, of Columbia, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Van northbound on Bridgewater Rd., when she crossed into the southbound lane striking a 2003 Ford Mustang head-on.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Adair County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Anita, IA
City
Greenfield, IA
City
Bridgewater, IA
State
Kentucky State
City
Des Moines, IA
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Henry
Western Iowa Today

Corning woman arrested for OWI

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angela Marie Nicholson, 48, of Corning, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries at 12:12 a.m. for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Nicholson was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond.
CORNING, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patrick Ramsey#Gene#Police#Adair Co#The Sheriff S Office
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
KWQC

Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa. Michael James Grommet, 37, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
General Motors
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy