Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) An Adair man was arrested on drug charges.

The Adair Police Department arrested Matthew Henry Paulsen, 26, on March 20th following a traffic stop at 105th and White Pole Road. Paulsen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.

In other activity, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Corey Patrick Ramsey, 32, of Johnson, on March 20th following a traffic stop on Interstate-80 near mile marker 93. Ramsey was charged with OWI 2nd Offense and Speeding. He was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Lindsay Gene Sander, 36, of Anita, on March 22nd following a traffic stop near Bridgewater for OWI 1st Offense. Sander was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Douglas Kelton Reeves, 41, of Des Moines, on March 25th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Reeves was held on $2,000 cash only bond.

The Stuart Police Department arrested Dennis Alexander Amaya Escobar, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, on March 20th following a traffic stop. Escobar was charged with OWI 1st Offense and Driving under Suspension. He was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Greenfield Police Department arrested Shania Kae Collins, 25, of Greenfield on March 24th following a traffic stop. Collins was charged with Driving While Barred. She was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.