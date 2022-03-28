ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

ODOT crew involved in crash on I-70, 66th this year

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21czW2_0es2hRyu00

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported that an ODOT crew was involved in a crash on I-70 westbound near Snider Road on Monday.

Homicide investigation: Gunshot victim found in car crash

Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a commercial vehicle hit a crash truck in the four-vehicle ODOT work crew. Both the commercial truck and the ODOT crash truck went off the road. The ODOT truck hit a tree and a fence.

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital but are expected to be fine.

Have you seen them? DPD searching for 2 in relation to credit card theft

According to ODOT, this incident marks the 66th ODOT crew that has been hit in 2022. In 2021, ODOT reported that 154 crews were hit.

These crews include people, vehicles and equipment.

ODOT reminded drivers to slow down and pay attention to ensure safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Enon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Cars
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Springfield, OH
Accidents
City
Springfield, OH
Salina Post

2 adults, 11-year-old hospitalized after I-70 crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Shawn M. Drake, 36, Lakewood, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 12th Road. The Jeep rear-ended a 2005 GMC Envoy driven...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#I 70#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
NESN

Driver Involved In Fatal Golf Team Crash In Texas Was 13 Years Old

One fact about the recent tragic golf team crash makes it even more perplexing. The driver of the pickup truck that crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams was just 13 years old, a National Transportation Safety Board official revealed Thursday. The fiery crash, which took place Tuesday in Andrews County, Texas, killed nine people, including the 13-year-old boy driving the truck, a 38-year-old Texas man who was riding with him, plus six players from the university’s golf teams and one coach.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Multiple crashes, winter weather close I-70 at Colorado border

KANORADO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway patrol is reporting that a combination of winter weather and car crashes has shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 leading in to Colorado. The KHP first reported about this on Twitter, saying that eastbound I-70 is closed from Limon, CO to the Kansas State Line. Westbound […]
LIMON, CO
11Alive

I-85 southbound reopens after crash involving five cars

ATLANTA — A crash involving five cars had all lanes of Interstate 85 southbound shut down at Highway 138 (Jonesboro Road) in Union City around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Around 8 a.m., the wreck was cleared and lanes were moving again. Drivers were encouraged to use Highway 29...
WSYX ABC6

ODOT crews doing spring cleaning along some Central Ohio highways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With trash piling up along some of Central Ohio's highways, ODOT crews were out Thursday doing some spring cleaning. Crews have collected nearly a half-million bags of trash over the past year. ODOT said litter pickup takes time away from their other non-weather-related activities. "Litter...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy