ODOT crew involved in crash on I-70, 66th this year
ENON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported that an ODOT crew was involved in a crash on I-70 westbound near Snider Road on Monday.
Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a commercial vehicle hit a crash truck in the four-vehicle ODOT work crew. Both the commercial truck and the ODOT crash truck went off the road. The ODOT truck hit a tree and a fence.
Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital but are expected to be fine.
According to ODOT, this incident marks the 66th ODOT crew that has been hit in 2022. In 2021, ODOT reported that 154 crews were hit.
These crews include people, vehicles and equipment.
