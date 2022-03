PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Hayt golf tournament came down to one spectacular chip shot delivered by Robbie Higgins. Higgins chipped out of the rough to the right of the green, getting it to within a foot and tapping in for birdie to give the University of North Florida men’s golf team a one-stroke win over Charlotte in the annual Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club on Monday afternoon. The Ospreys and 49ers were tied through the first two rounds and just about needed a playoff to determine a champ.

