House in Santa Joana by Nuno Silva

The nail-biting finale of AGT: Extreme hit our screens last night, and Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders were crowned the 2022 champions!. AGT: Extreme has come to a close, with the tensest and most impressive performances in the history of America’s Got Talent. Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders amazed both the judges and viewers all over their world with their spectacular cage riding act.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO