House in Santa Joana by Nuno Silva

During Semana Santa (the Holy Week), young Latinxs are finding new meaning in how we. observe the holidays. Combining more progressive, identity-affirming spiritual practices. with cultural traditions rooted in Catholicism, our Semana Santa reflects our modern values.
The nail-biting finale of AGT: Extreme hit our screens last night, and Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders were crowned the 2022 champions!. AGT: Extreme has come to a close, with the tensest and most impressive performances in the history of America’s Got Talent. Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders amazed both the judges and viewers all over their world with their spectacular cage riding act.
Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for one final night of glamour on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The couple, who touched down in The Bahamas on Thursday after tour stops in Belize and Jamaica, attended a glittering evening reception at Baha Mar Resort on the white sand beaches of Cable Beach in Nassau.
