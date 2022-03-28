ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Contracted COVID for the Second Time and Has 'Almost No Symptoms'

By Natasha Dado
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has contracted COVID-19 for the second time. On Monday, the entrepreneur tweeted he was "supposedly" diagnosed with the virus and revealed details on his relatively good condition. "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore? I...

Johnny Winford
20h ago

God designed you and God doesn't make mistakes!!! don't get that shot. don't let science hijack your system and you'll be fine especially in the long run

nope
18h ago

I know someone who got covid 3 times. They were fully vaccinated, developed heart inflammation, and were still trying to convince me to get vaccinated. Pass.

Tanja Wright
18h ago

Had COVID twice once in 2020 and once in 2021. Didn't get vaccinated and the second time I had no symptoms at all.

