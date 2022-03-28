ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville Orchestra Has Another Strong Tiger Town Consortium Concert

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Orchestra students gathered again Saturday night with students and spectators for the annual Tiger Town Consortium Concert. Edwardsville High School's Lucco Gymnasium was filled with orchestra students and those in attendance to view the event. The music directors...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPCW

Heber Valley Choir and Orchestra holds spring concert

Heber Valley Choir and Orchestra is getting into the swing of its spring season with a concert this weekend. This Saturday, the Heber Valley Choir, Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and special guest Doug Stone will perform an Americana-themed concert in Midway. “This is a small, relatively rural Utah community that has...
MIDWAY, UT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra to Perform a Sci-Fi Concert

The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman on Saturday, April 2 at 7 pm in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public. For fans of the Star Wars movies, this concert will feature John Williams’ Oscar-winning Star Wars Suite alongside other intergalactic classics such as Haydn’s Overture to The World on the Moon, and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony.
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Edwardsville, IL
Entertainment
City
Edwardsville, IL
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 52

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 52.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Beethoven
Person
Ludwig Van Beethoven
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Three Tracks From Neil Young’s Upcoming Batch Of ’70s Live Albums

Neil Young has been in the news a lot lately as a proud anti-Spotify warrior, but he’s got other things going on, too. For years now, Young has been releasing a great deal of the music that he’s got in his archives. A few months ago, he finally dropped the previously unreleased 1987 album Summer Songs. Last year, meanwhile, Young also kicked off his Official Bootleg Series with the release of a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970. And now Young is planning three new live albums, all recorded in the early ’70s.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Concert#Orchestras#Tiger Town#Lucco Gymnasium#French#Russian#The High School Orchestra#West Side Story#Country#Riverbender Radio Today
Deadline

Oscars Begin Setting Music Plans For 94th Academy Awards: Travis Barker, DJ Nice, Sheila E, More

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars on Friday set some of the musicians who will perform on the live ABC ceremony on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Oscarcast producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said an “all-star band” will feature the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper. Organizers said an orchestra will also return to the telecast. DJ D-Nice has also been set to perform during the show, and has been tapped to perform at the Academy’s post-Oscar Governors Ball gala. The Samples, a...
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

Win 2022 Tickets To See Lionel Richie At The Hard Rock In Atlantic City, New Jersey

Lionel Richie has been one of the coolest dudes in music for many years. In the 1970s, he was a songwriter and the co-lead singer of the band the Commodores. The hall of fame funk band from Alabama wrote great hits like "Easy", "Sail On", "Three Times a Lady", and "Still". He eventually launched a solo career which was very successful. He has sold millions of albums, and today you can see him as one of the American Idol judges!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Banana 101.5

Watch 8-Year-Old Channel Jonathan Davis in Korn ‘Freak on a Leash’ Cover

The young musicians who work with the O'Keefe Music Foundation have made another spirited cover of a Korn song with an equally fun music video. This time, it's a version of the Jonathan Davis-led rockers' "Freak on a Leash" sung by 8-year-old Zoe Franziska. But can Zoe match Davis' facial expressions from the original 1999 "Freak on a Leash" video?
MUSIC
Grice Connect

Grace…A Performance of Praise is Averitt’s New Evening Dance Recital

Instead of the Averitt Center for the Arts annual Evening of Modern Dance, they are hosting their first-ever Praise Dance recital, Grace…A Performance of Praise. Grace is under the direction of Rebekah Harville Carlisle, the director of the Cotton Rose School of Dance at the Averitt Center for the Arts, and will be performed on Friday, March 25, 2022 and Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy