Rapid City, SD

Deck Rehabilitation to Begin on Cambell Street Bridge in Rapid City

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says bridge deck improvements on the Cambell Street bridge, between Saint Patrick Street and the East Saint Joseph Street ramps, will begin on...

