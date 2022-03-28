Deck Rehabilitation to Begin on Cambell Street Bridge in Rapid City
By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
1 day ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says bridge deck improvements on the Cambell Street bridge, between Saint Patrick Street and the East Saint Joseph Street ramps, will begin on...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -What’s the future of parking in downtown Rapid City? Changes are here ... with more emphasis on the parking app ... right on your phone. Anna Gilligan, Parking operations manager for Rapid City says there are multiple ways to pay while you are out enjoying the sites of the city... stress-free.
After more than two years of construction and repair work, PennDOT said drivers, bike riders and pedestrians will be able to take Philadelphia’s Chestnut Street eastbound from University City to Center City over the river on Saturday evening.
BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing the northbound lanes of I-85 just before Jefferson/Athens exit for emergency bridge repairs. DOT says the repairs are due to bridge deck failure at the bridge joint. They say this is in the widening...
Crews with Reiman, Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin the Parsley Boulevard bridge replacement project on Friday, weather permitting. Numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge will have an increased clearance height above Interstate 80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at this location.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As rising gas prices discourage people from driving in mid-Michigan, so do the many road projects that are getting underway this year. Construction work begins on three bridges in Jackson on Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin to replace two railroad bridges in downtown...
Weather permitting, Tuesday, March 15, two-way traffic will operate on northbound US 301 so work can begin to remove the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza. Nice/Middleton Bridge US 301 All-Electronic (Cashless) Tolling – Construction Phase 1 Right and left lane closures along southbound US 301 Construction of tolling gantry and ITS/electrical equipment installation Installation and […]
The post Work to begin on Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Work starts on Monday, March 14, 2022, to replace the concrete bridge deck overlay on the Roth Bridge, which carries Route 1 over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the project which is expected to last through the remainder of the year. Although...
CHICAGO (CBS) – With boating season just a few weeks away the City of Chicago is getting ready by testing the Adams Street bridge over the river.The bridge will be closed from now until 2:30 p.m. for testing.Traffic heading west will be re-routed down Franklin to Van Buren to cross the river then back up Canal to Adams.
BEVERLY — With the police station now moved out of the Beverly City Hall complex at 191 Cabot St., officials are looking to rehabilitate the building, which has long been in need of attention. “This has long been a project that’s been contained in our capital improvement plan,” said...
Drivers might find their commutes a bit more challenging beginning Monday after crews closed part of the downtown Kansas City highway loop for the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project. The closings, which will last for 275 days, are expected to have significant impact on drivers, especially during rush hour....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is feeling the “urgency” of the truck parking shortage, the agency’s acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. Speaking March 24 at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Hutcheson told a room full of trucking journalists that the lack of safe...
Xcel Energy has agreed to pay a $4500 fine because its missed the deadline for replacing the wind turbine lights at the Courtenay Wind Farm. The deadline to replace the existing blinking red lights with a radar-based “Aircraft Detection Lighting System” was Dec. 31st, 2021. Xcel had asked for an extension in mid-December, but the North Dakota Public Service Commission denied that request.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation will begin work on the Godfrey Creek Bridge south of Churchill next week. The bridge, which was built in 1949, will be removed and replaced. During construction, traffic will be detoured using Cameron Bridge Road and Highline Road. Traffic is anticipated to...
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –Projects to repaint road stripes in all 10 of West Virginia’s highway districts were among 11 projects award by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The WVDOH also awarded a contract to replace a low water crossing near Seneca Rocks.
MISSISSIPPI — Possible tornadoes, high winds, and flooding are possible in Mississippi on Wednesday as a strong line of storms and damaging wind moves in, threatening areas from Clarksdale to Oxford. FOX13 spoke to Emergency Management officials about what they are expecting in those areas. Coahoma County EMS said...
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A plan to bring "glamping" to a summer camp property on Long Island has neighbors pushing back.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, Melville residents say they were blindsided by a plan to erect 70 tents in the woods adjacent to their homes.For decades, neighbors have enjoyed the sounds of a summer camp for the arts. The nonprofit Usdan is set in 140 wooded acres, but neighbors say they were stunned by the latest camp offering."To camp in the woods in a residential area, across the street from my house is completely unacceptable," Melville resident Samantha Diamond...
Roundabouts are the preferred intersection improvement for traffic engineers throughout the country because they reduce vehicle conflicts and slow down cars, which together improve overall safety. With five roundabouts recently installed and another 14 planned just in the Cape Region, it’s safe to say Delaware Department of Transportation officials agree....
Comments / 0