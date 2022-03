DENVER — The Chatfield and Cherry Creek reservoirs will open to boating on April 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday. Initially, only the south boat ramp at Chatfield will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The north ramps will open once the park has adequate staffing, CPW said.

