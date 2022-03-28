ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia War Memorial reaches out to surviving Vietnam vets

By Brendan King
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pabj_0es2gPp900

RICHMOND, Va. — Decades of history line the walls at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. Etched in stone are the names of nearly 1,500 Virginians who died during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Clay Mountcastle and his memorial staff are planning to present a story and a face along with the names.

The future exhibit is titled “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam Veteran Experience.”

The researchers are accepting photographs taken of surviving Virginia veterans during the Vietnam War.

Mountcastle recalled flipping through his father’s old photo albums during his time serving in the military.

“I was a son of a Vietnam veteran,” the director of the South Belvidere Street memorial said. “I remember my dad’s photo albums kind of going through them and seeing the interesting pictures of him in places like the central highlands of Vietnam.”

The exhibit will open on January 27, 2023, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.

The event marks the official end of the United States' involvement in the war.

WTVR
The Virginia War Memorial

“We will take their candid photo and then we will have a professionally done portrait of them now,” Mountcastle said. “It’s going to be part of a comprehensive exhibit that captures their images. We will capture some of their stories. We will be able to interview them and record some of their thoughts just as life as a Vietnam veteran over the last 50 years.”

The memorial staff has interviewed countless Virginians who fought in Vietnam in the past. Those veterans shared stories.

“It’s always scary when somebody is shooting at you,” army veteran Philip Cary Shelton said. “I was flying one day and the guy I was flying with got killed. It made it kind of personal. His name is up on the wall out there right now.”

Mountcastle hoped to collect many more stories and memories from the war. The memorial will accept photos online and by mail until April 30.

“This is a way to say thank you that has been delayed in a lot of ways,” Mountcastle said. “An overdue thank you to those who served in Vietnam.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29, and all Americans must take time to thank them for their service and to support them in every way possible. Wreaths Across America Radio this week announced it will air the first in a series...
MILITARY
Fremont Tribune

WATCH NOW: Vietnam Veterans Memorial observance set March 26

Steel, a private first class in the U.S. Army, was killed during a combat operation in the Binh Dinh Province of South Vietnam. It happened on Feb. 28, 1967. He was only 19 years old. Decades after the young Fremonter’s death, local veterans are planning a special event to honor...
FREMONT, NE
NBC12

Virginia War Memorial holds K-9 Veteran’s Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is hosting a K-9 Veteran Day Ceremony to celebrate the work of man’s best friend in the armed forces. On March 13, 1942, the United States K-9 Corps was created, dogs were officially adopted into the U.S. military ranks at the beginning of World War II.
VIRGINIA STATE
Romesentinel.com

Daughter keeps Vietnam vet father’s story alive

It may have been “a little green notebook left behind,” but Amanda Boston is making sure her father’s life story and his time in service to his country during the Vietnam War is preserved and told. Amanda said that little notebook traveled the world with her father,...
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
MilitaryTimes

VA caregiver program needs total overhaul as problems mount, advocates say

Veterans Affairs’ caregiver support programs need a significant overhaul to correct deep-seated flaws within current operations, veterans advocates told lawmakers Wednesday. A day after department leaders promised to halt all program dismissals amid criticism of new eligibility rules, a coalition of caregiver groups testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee that they are optimistic that real changes are on the way, but emphasized it will require more than just new rules and regulations.
HEALTH
Army Times

This week in Congress: Veterans’ caregivers voice concerns over VA changes

Military advocates will be focused this week on Wednesday’s Senate Veterans’ Affairs hearing on caregiver support efforts, after significant criticism of plans to scale back stipends for families of injured veterans. Veterans Affairs officials announced last fall that they would review “legacy” participants of the Program of Comprehensive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Veterans Benefit in Every State

After serving their country, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are entitled to an array of benefits from the government. These include some financial and health care benefits as well as special designations that are only available to honorably discharged servicemen and servicewomen. While many of these benefits are federal, state governments also offer residents […]
MILITARY
Navy Times

Veterans Affairs eyes relaxed hiring rules as staff turnover slowly worsens

Turnover rates among Veterans Affairs staffers have risen slightly in recent years, and officials worry that could increase dramatically if Congress doesn’t help ease the burden of bringing new candidates into the department’s workforce. “We are continuing to see a bit of concern,” said Jessica Bonjorni, chief of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veterans#Virginians
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Adelbert Waldron, The Deadliest Sniper Of The Vietnam War

During his single deployment in Vietnam, Staff Sergeant Adelbert F. Waldron III made 109 confirmed kills in just six months, making him the most lethal sniper in the history of the U.S. Army. Adelbert Waldron preferred working in the shadows. During the Vietnam War, he became the conflict’s most prolific...
MILITARY
KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
FESTIVAL
Kansas Reflector

VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday began the years-long process of restructuring its nationwide health care network, an endeavor that will require the president and Congress to sign off before it could begin. The restructuring would mean the closures or consolidations of some medical facilities, likely provoking opposition from communities and […] The post VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KPVI Newschannel 6

Students restoring Vietnam-era chopper for memorial in Papillion

Iowa Western Community College students are restoring a Vietnam-era helicopter that will serve as a key piece of a new memorial in Papillion. The UH-1 Huey, owned by the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, will be placed on permanent display at the planned Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park. The park is just south of SumTur Amphitheater and about 3 miles from Omaha National Cemetery.
MILITARY
Watauga Democrat

Vietnam War: A costly and divisive war

The Vietnam War remains one of the most costly and one of the most divisive conflicts in American history. When America left the wart in 1973, more than 58,200 Americans had lost their lives. In total, the United States sent 543,000 soldiers to fight. Of those, more than 303,000 were wounded.
RALEIGH, NC
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin proclaims March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in the Vietnam War next week. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Times-Gazette

Ashland County Vietnam Veterans have flag display in remembrance of the Vietnam War

The Ashland County Vietnam Veterans flag display is shown here in downtown Ashland's The Corner Park on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in remembrance of the end of the Vietnam War. Ashland County Vietnam Veterans' third reunion dinner is this Saturday, March 26 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Ashland Eagles Club. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling Bob DeSanto's law office at 419-289-1454. The keynote speaker for the dinner is U.S. Army Nurse Capt. Donna Rowe.
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy