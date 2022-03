DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will be the warmest day of the year so far along the Front Range and throughout most of Colorado. Then a spring storm will bring dramatic change on Tuesday. The warmest weather in the state on Monday will be in the southeast Colorado where a few places will come close to 90 degrees. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It will be the warmest day in Denver since November 6, 2021 when the city reached 80 degrees. (source: CBS) Although it will be warm, record heat is not likely in...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO