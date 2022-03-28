ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Franck convicted in 2018 Wausau murder

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkP34_0es2fpc800
Lee A. Franck, of Niagra. Felony charges filed May 22 include first degree intentional homicide.

More than four years after the brutal slaying of a 77-year-old Wausau man, the sole suspect in the case was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide – a crime that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

But when 60-year-old Lee Franck is sentenced, a judge could allow him to seek extended release after spending at least 20 years behind bars. Police say Franck went to 77-year-old Lyle Leith’s Kickbusch Street home on Feb. 18, 2018 and killed him in the garage, one day after the two had an argument. Leith’s daughter, who was a friend of Franck, found her father’s body and told police Franck had threatened her family during and after the argument. Initial reports suggested Leith’s daughter and Franck were romantically involed, but Leith’s daughter told Wausau Pilot & Review the two were not dating, and that Franck was staying at her home for a time.

Autopsy results show Leith died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, likely caused by a tire iron or crowbar. Police say they discovered a metal pipe in a fire pit on Franck’s property that could have been the murder weapon. He was a suspect early in the investigation and was arrested initially on felony domestic abuse charges. Police relied in part on dash cam video from Franck’s vehicle that showed he purchased bleach at a store in Iron Mountain the night of the murder. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab also discovered DNA from Leith and Franck in blood on the driver door handle of Franck’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Eight months after the murder while being held on a $750,000 cash bond, Franck pleaded not guilty to the crime by reason of mental disease or defect, Wisconsin’s version of the insanity plea. If the defense had succeeded, Franck would have been committed to a psychiatric facility instead of a correctional facility, depending on the circumstances of the case. But that effort failed.

Franck also struggled to keep defense counsel, with two prominent defense attorneys stepping away from the case. Richard Lawson withdrew from the case in September 2019, while Peter Prusinski, citing a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship, withdrew as counsel in May 2020. He is now represented by his third attorney, Peter Rotter.

Franck’s trial dates were changed multiple times as the case wore on. By entering a plea on Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court Franck avoids a trial by jury, which was set to begin on April 18.

A review of court records show Franck has a number of criminal charges and convictions dating back to 2007, when he was found guilty of intimidating a victim in Marathon County Circuit Court. In that case, a felony stalking charge from 2007 was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Franck lived in Wausau at that time.

In 2008, Franck was convicted of criminal trespassing and bail jumping. In that Marathon County case, additional charges of stalking, battery, making threats to injure, criminal damage to property, intimidating a victim and disorderly conduct were also dismissed.

In 2013, he was charged in Florence County Circuit Court with second degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal that involved Franck pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Now, Franck faces the likely possibility he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Neither party requested a presentencing investigation be completed before Circuit Judge Greg Strasser issues a sentence for Franck on a date yet to be determined.

Franck remains behind bars, where he has been since May 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Crying officer claims he thought police were being ‘executed’ during shooting that killed Breonna Taylor

An ex-Louisville police officer testifying during the Breonna Taylor trial broke down and claimed he believed his fellow officers were being "executed" when he fired on the unarmed Ms Taylor and her boyfriend. Brett Hankison, 45, recounted his version of the night that Ms Taylor was killed by police. According to Mr Hankison, he and fellow Louisville officers broke into the apartment of Kenneth Walker, Ms Taylor's boyfriend, who then fired his gun at them. He recalled seeing the muzzle flash from Mr Walker's gun and began to fire back, apparently mistaking the pistol fire for an AR-15. "It...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stalking#Defense Attorneys#Domestic Violence#Wausau Pilot Review
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

VIEWER VIDEOS: Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A dog went head to head with some ice shoves on Lake Winnebago. Ice shoves happen when the conditions are right for wind, currents and temperature changes. Lake Winnebago is famous for its shoves each spring. SHARE YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEO: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/. Action 2 News viewer...
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

2 arrested in Wood County drug bust

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust. According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a...
Fox11online.com

Man suspected of starting fire at Sheboygan church

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly starting a fire at a Sheboygan church. Police say they were called Tuesday morning to a church in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue for a report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, officers found a pair of gas containers...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy