ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here’s If Chris Rock Plans to Press Charges After Will Smith Smacked Him in Defense of Jada

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIxVi_0es2foyd00

Click here to read the full article.

Hollywood’s biggest night turned into Hollywood’s biggest fight after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And ever since, some viewers have wondered: Will Chris Rock press charges against Will Smith for the slap?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made its stance clear in a brief statement following Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation on national television. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” read a tweet shared on March 27, 2022. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The Academy’s response left social media users divided, with some defending Smith’s actions in defense of his wife , while others called for disciplinary action against the Pursuit of Happyness actor. Just moments after the smack that rocked the nation, Smith took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 2021’s King Richard . His win sparked mixed reactions, and in some circles, social media users are calling for his award to be revoked over his behavior at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

While the Academy has yet to issue any further statements surrounding the incident between Smith and Rock, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed to Page Six where the pair stand now after their whirlwind Oscars night. Keep on reading below for what Diddy said—along with everything we know about the Smith and Rock situation as it stands.

Will Chris Rock press charges against Will Smith?

So, is Chris Rock pressing charges against Will Smith for smacking him on live television? Here’s what we know. Immediately following the Oscars 2022 ceremony, presenter Diddy confirmed to Page Six that the duo worked out their differences. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy told the outlet. “It’s all love. They’re brothers,” he added.

While Diddy did not offer any additional details about how the pair reconciled following their exchange on stage, TMZ confirmed on March 28, 2022, that Rock had yet to file a police report against the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum. According to TMZ, authorities were aware of the incident that took place at the 94th Academy Awards and were told that Rock declined to press charges at the time. However, TMZ’s report also notes that Rock will still be able to file an investigative report at a later date, should he choose to do so. For now, however, it seems it’s all water under the bridge.

What happened to Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars?

In case you missed it live, here’s a play-by-play of what went down between Smith and Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. It all started when Rock got on stage to introduce the award for Best Documentary. Like many presenters, Rock was cracking jokes at members of the audience during his introduction. At one point, he aimed his comedic chops at Smith’s wife, Jada, who sat in the audience next to the King Richard star. “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” he said, referring to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore, in which the actress sports a buzzcut.

Initially, Smith was seen laughing from his seat. Jada, however, rolled her eyes at the comment and appeared to be visibly upset. Moments later, Smith sauntered over to the stage where Rock stood and swiftly smacked the comedian across the face. At first, viewers at home and in the audience were confused as to whether the moment was somehow scripted; but the ensuing exchange quickly made clear that this wasn’t planned. “Oh wow,” Rock said, taken aback. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

Smith, who had returned to his seat by this point, could be heard shouting at Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth!” he yelled. “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock replied, to which Smith shouted once again, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth!”

Rock conceded. “I’m going to, okay?” he insisted, before mumbling something inaudible. The Saturday Night Live alum then looked backstage as if to confirm whether to proceed as planned. “That was the… greatest night in the history of television,” he said, before moving on and presenting the award.

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

So, why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock in the first place? For those who are unaware, Jada recently decided to shave her head after revealing her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles and results in hair loss and balding. She has spoken about her condition publicly, revealing it was a  “terrifying” experience to go through during a 2018 episode of her show, Red Table Talk.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” she said at the time. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?'”

In July 2021, Jada debuted her shaved head after being inspired by her daughter, Willow. The pair shared a selfie on Instagram at the time, which Jada captioned, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go, BUT…my 50s are ’bout to be divinely lit with this shed.” While Jada has since made light of the situation herself, it’s clear that Rock’s commentary upset her when shared on such a public platform as the Oscars.

What did Will Smith say to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars?

After shouting at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth, Smith issued an apology to everyone except the comedian while accepting his award for Best Actor. He began his speech with a reflection on his character, Richard Williams, the real-life father to tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, whom he played in the 2021 film King Richard.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the most strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met. I got to protect Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses who played Venus and Serena.”

Smith continued, “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. Now I know, to do what we do, you’ve got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you, and you’ve got to smile and you’ve got to pretend like that’s OK.”

Smith went on to reveal that actor Denzel Washington counseled him following the incident with Rock. “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, he said, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you,'” seemingly referring to Rock’s comments. The Bright actor insisted that he wanted only to be “a vessel for love,” before thanking the Williams family for allowing him to be a part of their story.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he added as tears streamed down his face. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people – Tim [White, producer] and Trevor [White, producer] and Zach [Baylin, writer] and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, and Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family.”

He ended on a note about his character, saying, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” before joking, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0es2foyd00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 7

Related
StyleCaster

The Emotional Reason Why Jada Pinkett Smith’s Shaved Her Head in the First Place

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE – March 27 7:45 p.m. PST: Things got heated at the 2022 Oscars when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair and her husband, Will Smith, was not happy about it. Rock joked he “could not wait to see Jada in G.I. Jane 2” and Will went onstage. The Oscars went quiet as you could read Will’s lips telling Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.” Of course, we don’t know for sure what happened between them but it’s probable Jada’s hair and condition is a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Not Wolf Anymore—Here’s What She’s Calling Him Instead

Click here to read the full article. Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called? While Kylie Jenner’s baby name was a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart’s Leggy Oscars Look Is A Party On The Bottom & We Love It

Click here to read the full article. Oscars night can turn any celebrity into Hollywood royalty but if you’re Kristen Stewart, you can go ahead and skip a step. She’s been rocking red carpets for years now and Kristen Stewart’s Oscars 2022 look is certainly one for the books. The Spencer actress went all out at the 94th annual Academy Awards for her first-ever Oscars nomination.  Whether Kristen Stewart takes home the trophy for best actress for her role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer suddenly seems like a secondary thought in comparison to the stir she caused on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Voice

Will Smith Could Lose First Oscar For Live Chris Rock Slap

Actor and rapper Will Smith could lose his first Oscar for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during the live show on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles."The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the organization tweeted early Monday.The Academy does not condone viole…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Will Smith filmed dancing to his own music at the Oscars party after hitting Chris Rock

Will Smith was filmed dancing to his own music at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hours after slapping Chris Rock on stage.During Sunday (27 March) night’s explosive awards ceremony, Rock jokingly called Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith “GI Jane 2” in seeming reference to her bald head.Pinkett Smith, who announced last year she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, looked visibly unimpressed by the gag.Smith then walked onto the stage and struck Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”After the ceremony, footage circulated on social media...
MUSIC
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bradley Cooper responds to Will Smith calling him 'so beautiful' at the National Board of Review Awards: 'I'm not gonna forget that, Will'

Many of the brightest stars in Hollywood headed out for a night in New York City, honoring some of the best films of the year at the National Board of Review Awards. Will Smith was honored for playing Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard, and during his speech about the dreams of every parent, turned his attention to Bradley Cooper, who he called, 'so beautiful.'
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Devin Booker Explains Why His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Isn't "Hard"

Watch: Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk. The 25-year-old NBA star recently made a rare comment about his supermodel girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives, Devin gave a surprisingly candid answer.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy