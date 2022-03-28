ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Film crew robbed at gunpoint at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

By Amy Graff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zc2O_0es2fkRj00
FILE - A film crew was robbed at San Francisco's Twin Peaks on Friday. (Eloi_Omella/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A film crew was robbed at gunpoint at San Francisco's Twin Peaks on Friday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Police responded to the incident on March 25 at 6:16 p.m. The members of the crew told police that the suspects brandished a handgun, stole the equipment and fled the scene in a vehicle.

No other details were available. Anyone with information should contact the police department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Jackfroot News posted a video on Saturday of a robbery on the road at the top of Twin Peaks, showing equipment being stolen at gunpoint. Some news outlets said the footage showed the Friday robbery. The San Francisco Police Department could not confirm this.

"We did not release the video...we can't speak to the video and confirm that it's the incident," SFPD said via email.

Robberies aren't unusual in Twin Peaks. A San Francisco resident was doing an interview with a KPIX TV news reporter in May about crime in his Twin Peaks neighborhood. In the middle of the afternoon, the news reporter was robbed and his camera stolen at gunpoint.

