ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

13% Of Arizona's UFO Sightings Are From This City

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TniyU_0es2fe9N00
Photo: Getty Images

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think. The National UFO Reporting Center , a non-profit Washington State corporation, has an online database that highlights each UFO that's spotted. The database is a four-decade-old compilation of eye-witness testimonies, reported KGUN 9 .

According to the database, Arizona has 4,639 documented UFO sightings. Out of the 4,639 Arizona sightings, 604 of them were in Tucson. That means that 13% of all of Arizona's documented UFO sightings are from Tucson.

Even with the large number of sightings in the state , Arizona only accounts for 3.64% of the country's total of 127,302 UFO sightings.

The latest UFO sighting in Arizona happened earlier this month in Phoenix. The sighting took place on March 3rd. The UFO was allegedly egg-shaped.

Another sighting took place in Queen Creek on February 24th. The circle-shaped UFO appeared in the sky for one minute and 29 seconds. The summary of the encounter states, "I caught something I can't find anyone to explain what it is."

Click here to check out all of the documented eye-witness UFO sightings in Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
Power 95.9

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kgun 9
Bring Me The News

What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
MINNESOTA STATE
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
FourStates

Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma among the worst states for women

MISSOURI- (KSNF/KODE) — Oklahoma (51) is ranked as the worst state for women in the United States, followed by Arkansas (49), Missouri (41) and Kansas(40.) In a new survey by WalletHub, they ranked all fifty states plus the District of Columbia based on women’s economic and social well-being and their health care and safety.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
DELAWARE STATE
Oxygen

‘Rising Fawn Jane Doe’ Found In Georgia 33 Years Ago ID’d As Missing Michigan Woman

The remains of a Michigan mother who vanished more than three decades ago were found in Georgia at the time and finally identified using DNA technology this month. Stacey Lyn Chahorski, who disappeared from Michigan 33 years ago, has been determined to be the person found dead in Dade County, Georgia on Dec. 16, 1988. Her body was found approximately five miles from the Alabama state line on a northbound lane on the I-59. For decades following the gruesome discovery, was known only as “Rising Fawn Jane Doe.”
DADE COUNTY, GA
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
396
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy