Bristol, CT

Bristol bringing back Community Clean Up Day to celebrate Earth Day

Bristol Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Bristol will be celebrating Earth Day by hosting its second-annual Community Clean Up Day. Mayor Jeff Caggiano and other city leaders are inviting volunteers to help out in several areas around the city. Community Clean Up Day will be held between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m....

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Diann Thomson will now lead Southington Community Cultural Arts

SOUTHINGTON – Diann Thomson will now lead Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) as executive director, aiming to carry on the vision of founder Mary DeCroce, who died last September. Thomson has accepted the position following a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors. She will officially begin her new...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
City
Government
Local
Connecticut Society
Society
Local
Connecticut Government
8 News Now

Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day with weekend festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting several events to celebrate Earth Day weekend of on Friday, Apr. 22 and Saturday, Apr. 23. Festivities will include the Happy Earth Day Festival, Student Farmers Market, Tour de Summerlin, Summerlin Half Marathon, and a Pollinator Garden. Happy Earth Day Festival The Happy Earth Day Festival […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Andrew Howe
Bristol Press

Bristol Interfaith Coalition is inviting the greater Bristol community to a Passover Seder

BRISTOL – The Bristol Interfaith Coalition is inviting the greater Bristol community to a Passover Seder on April 21. Jewish members and families of the coalition will lead a modified Seder meal and there is no charge for participating in the event. Coalition members ask that participants preregister. A link will then be provided along with printable resources prior to the event.
BRISTOL, CT
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Community helps rebuild non-profit’s athletic field

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A community came together to help rebuild and the good deed is making all the difference. On Saturday, March 12th, someone vandalized an athletic field belonging to ‘Make a Wish Connecticut.’. Tire tracks dug up the outdoor space in Trumbull, which is near the non-profit’s...
Bristol Press

YOUR VIEW: We need clean air ordinances now

Bristol, Plainville and Southington, you need to use your voices. FACT: Many residents have signed the petition against the burning of medical waste at the Bristol incinerator. The City of Bristol doesn't believe you. Many of you have never shown up to a City Council meeting. FACT: It is very possible that Covanta will get a permit to burn medical waste; infectious, pathological and biohazard waste (google it) from medical facilities in 7 states. FACT: Our local air ordinances were removed from the charter in 2021, citing to be "out of date". FACT: We need local clean air ordinances. It is our statutory, municipal right to enact such ordinances with approval from DEEP. Without these ordinances, burning this waste will only be monitored ONCE a year. ONCE. Do you know what's in medical waste? It's more than gowns, gauze, bandages and plastics (google it). We NEED air protections. Unless the City hears from you in person, on the phone, in email or in the newspaper, they will do nothing. FACT: Your kids, your family, your friends, your parents and neighbors will all continue to breathe in dioxins, furans and toxins from burning medical waste and we will just have to take Covanta's word for it; It's safe, there's no danger and we monitor the air. It is not enough we burn 14 towns of household waste, they want to add biohazard waste. Does that bright red bag in the hospital look safe to you?
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library will have a program on 3D printers, laser cutters

BRISTOL – People can learn about 3D printers and laser cutters available at Bristol Public Library at a program that will be held this Thursday. The program, "Maker Machines" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the computer lab of the library at 5 High St. Visitors will be able to learn what makes machines such as the "Makerbot 3D Printer" and "Glowforge 3D Laser Cutter" work and how to use them. They will see the machines at work and be able to see samples of items created by them. When the program is concluded, they will be able to bring home a small souvenir produced by the machines.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Despite pandemic challenges, Main Street Community Foundation distributes record $2.2 million to benefit area residents

BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation elected new officers and celebrated the accomplishments of the past year at their recent annual meeting. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer at the Main Street Community Foundation, said the organization saw 2021 was a "year of resilience." "The covid-19 pandemic challenged...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

After more than 65 years in business, Andy's Hair Studio in Bristol is closing

BRISTOL – After more than 65 years in business, the family-owned Andy’s Hair Studio is closing April 1. Andy Nigro, 86, first came to Bristol in 1952, moving from Italy when he was 6 years old. He began working in a barber shop at 6 and learned to give haircuts when he was 12. He worked for Elvio DiSabato for four years before opening his first barber shop at 69 School Street in 1956. He moved to his current location at 110 West Street in 1963.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dance celebrating veterans coming to Bristol

BRISTOL – As part of a partnership with the Bristol Veterans Service Council and the Bristol Arts and Culture Fund, an old-fashioned dance celebrating veterans featuring big band music is slated to support veteran grave Memorial Day flags. The May 28 dance at the New England Carousel Museum will...
BRISTOL, CT

