ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

G-7 to reject Russia's demand to pay for natural gas in rubles, Germany says

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbcfD_0es2fUGz00
© Henry Nicholls/Pool via Associated Press

The Group of Seven (G-7) is planning to reject Russia’s demand that natural gas exports be paid for in rubles, according to a top German official.

German Energy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters on Monday that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this [would be] a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts” for natural gas, according to The Associated Press.

“Payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s demand,” Habeck added.

Habeck said officials from the G-7 nations — France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada — came together on Friday to discuss the energy export situation, according to the AP. Representatives from the European Union were also at the meeting.

Putin last week announced that Russia would insist that “unfriendly countries” pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles going forward as a retaliation for “illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets” made by Western countries.

“A number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies,” Putin told government officials during a meeting, according to the AP.

The Russian president also said it “makes no sense whatsoever” to “supply our goods to the European Union, the United States and receive payment in dollars, euros and a number of other currencies."

Russia provides roughly 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas. Earlier this month, a top Russian official threatened to withhold the natural gas it supplies in Europe as a response to Western sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked on Monday if Moscow would stop supplying gas to Europe if the countries refuse to pay for the commodity in rubles, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said “we clearly aren’t going to supply gas for free.”

“In our situation, it’s hardly possible and feasible to engage in charity for Europe,” he added, according to the AP.

Pressed on what will occur if Russia stops exporting its natural gas, Habeck said, “We are prepared for all scenarios.”

“Putin’s demand to convert the contracts to ruble [means] he is standing with his back to the wall in that regard, otherwise he wouldn’t have made that demand,” he added, according to the AP.

The German energy ministry also said Russia needs rubles to pay for the ongoing conflict, including funds for troops, the news wire reported.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Russia blocks NY pension systems from dumping $300M in Moscow stocks

New York’s pension systems want to dump nearly $300 million invested in the Moscow stock market, but can’t because Russia has blocked foreigners from selling shares. Since Russia began its invasion and brutal attacks on Ukraine, the trustees of all five NYC employee pension systems have voted to divest from $185.9 million in Russian companies and securities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Ukraine#The Associated Press#Russian#Ap#The European Union#Western
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

521K+
Followers
63K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy