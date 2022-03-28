ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

1 Killed In Morris County Crash (DEVELOPING)

By Valerie Musson
 1 day ago
Chatham Township Police Photo Credit: Chatham Township Police Department via Facebook

One person was pronounced dead following a Monday morning crash in Morris County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near Lafayette and Watchung avenues in Chatham Township around 11:20 a.m., police said.

An advanced life support ambulance was called to the crash scene, which the initial report said was fatal.

Shunpike Road and Watchung Avenue near Lafayette Avenue was closed for the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
