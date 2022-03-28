13% Of Arizona's UFO Sightings Are From This City

Photo: Getty Images

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think. The National UFO Reporting Center , a non-profit Washington State corporation, has an online database that highlights each UFO that's spotted. The database is a four-decade-old compilation of eye-witness testimonies, reported KGUN 9 .

According to the database, Arizona has 4,639 documented UFO sightings. Out of the 4,639 Arizona sightings, 604 of them were in Tucson. That means that 13% of all of Arizona's documented UFO sightings are from Tucson.

Even with the large number of sightings in the state , Arizona only accounts for 3.64% of the country's total of 127,302 UFO sightings.

The latest UFO sighting in Arizona happened earlier this month in Phoenix. The sighting took place on March 3rd. The UFO was allegedly egg-shaped.

Another sighting took place in Queen Creek on February 24th. The circle-shaped UFO appeared in the sky for one minute and 29 seconds. The summary of the encounter states, "I caught something I can't find anyone to explain what it is."

Click here to check out all of the documented eye-witness UFO sightings in Arizona.